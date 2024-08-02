+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
07/31/2024

 		96,498,927

 		 

Total gross of voting rights: 96,498,927

 
 

Total net* of voting rights: 96,214,457

 

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

