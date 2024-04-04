|
04.04.2024 22:43:40
Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of March 31, 2024
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|03/31/2024
|96,434,369
Total gross of voting rights: 96,434,369
Total net* of voting rights: 96,171,725
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
