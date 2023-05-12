Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
12.05.2023 17:53:58

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA AS OF APRIL 30, 2023(1)

REGULATED RELEASE

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE SA
AS OF APRIL 30, 2023(1)

Paris – May 12, 2023

NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF APRIL 30, 2023

Date04/30/2023
Company nameKlépierre
Trading placeEuronext Paris (Compartment A)
MnemonicLI
SymbolsEPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
ISINFR0000121964
Total number of shares286,861,172
Total number of voting rights 
Number of theoretical voting rights(2)286,861,172
Number of exercisable voting rights(3285,425,632


AGENDA 
July 7, 2023Ex-dividend date for the final payment
July 11, 2023
August 1, 2023		Final dividend payment
First-half 2023 earnings (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS  
Paul Logerot, Group Head of IR and financial communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Officer
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 —tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com		  

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €19.8 billion at December 31, 2022, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s "A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com 

(1)        Provided pursuant to article l. 233-8-II of the French commercial code and article 223-16 of the general regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers.
(2) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of April 30, 2023, Klépierre SA owns 1,435,540 of its own shares.
(3)   Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.

Attachment


