Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of €7,500,000 of its outstanding private placement due 22 April 2026

Eramet: Information relating to the repurchase for cancellation by Eramet of €7,500,000 of its outstanding private placement in a principal amount of €50,000,000 with an annual interest rate of 5.29 per cent. Bonds due 22 April 2026 (ISIN: FR0011860923) (the "Bonds”)

Information relating to the repurchase on or off the market in one or more transactions of more than 10% of the Bonds pursuant to Article 238-2 of the Règlement Général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers (the "RGAMF”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.213-0-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier and Article 238-2 of the RGAMF, Eramet (the "Company”) announces that it has repurchased more than 10% of the bond issue described below:

ISINStock
Exchange		Number of Bonds issuedNumber of outstanding bonds before the repurchase by the companyMaturity DateNumber of Bonds
repurchased by the Company which will be cancelled		Number of outstanding Bonds after
the repurchase by the Company
FR0011860923 Euronext Paris50027522 April 202675200

This transaction enables Eramet to continue to proactively manage the Group's debt profile.

Calendar

25.04.2024: Publication of 2024 first-quarter turnover

30.05.2024: Shareholders’ General Meeting

25.07.2024: Publication of 2024 half-year results

ABOUT ERAMET

Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.

Its employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.

Manganese, nickel, mineral sands, lithium, and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the construction of a more sustainable world.

As a privileged partner of its industrial clients, the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions, more efficient means of mobility, safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.

Fully committed to the era of metals, Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.

www.eramet.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Director of Investor Relations

Sandrine Nourry-Dabi

T. +33 1 45 38 37 02

sandrine.nourrydabi@eramet.com

 

PRESS CONTACT

Media relations manager

Fanny Mounier

fanny.mounier@eramet.com

T. +33 7 65 26 46 83

 		 

 

