09.10.2024 17:45:00

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and share capital - September 30, 2024

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares, provided pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the Article 223-16 of
the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers  
(Regulation of the French stock market authority)

Company name of the issuer:         Renault S.A.
122 - 122 bis Avenue du Général Leclerc
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

(ISIN code: FR0000131906 – RNO)

Date  

Total number of issued shares

  		 

Total number of voting rights
September 30, 2024

  		 

295,722,284

  		 

Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 401,104,945
Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 394,204,621

(1)   Pursuant to Article 223-11 of the Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers, number calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).


(2)   Number calculated on the basis of the theoretical number of voting rights, less the shares for which voting rights have been suspended (treasury shares, liquidity contract, etc.).

