15.07.2024 18:30:00

Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital At July 15, 2024

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
au 15 juillet 2024
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
At July 15, 2024

Articles L 233-8 II du Code de commerce et
223-16 du Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers
Articles L 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and
223-16 of the AMF General Regulations

Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment : Eurolist B
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9

Date d’arrêté des informations

 

Declaration date		Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social

 

Total number of shares in the share capital

 		Nombre total de droits de vote

 

 

Total number of voting rights
5 juillet 2024
July 5, 2024		100 708 785 Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)
Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
102 016 002
Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
Effective number of voting rights(2)
101 925 711

(1)     Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l’ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.

(2)    Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right

Attachment


