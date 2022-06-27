Information Services Group Named to the Russell 2000® Index

Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has been named to the Russell 2000® Index, the leading U.S. barometer of small-cap stocks, on the strength of its business momentum and resulting increase in its market capitalization.

ISG officially was added to Russell 2000 Index as part of the annual reconstitution of the entire family of Russell indexes that took place after the close of trading on Friday, June 24.

"ISG is a business with strong momentum,” said Michael P. Connors, chairman and CEO. "Our record first-quarter revenues and profits are the latest in a string of increasingly strong operating results our firm has produced over the last two years. Clients continue to seek our advice and support to digitally transform their businesses for operational excellence and faster growth.”

Connors called the firm’s addition to the Russell 2000 "a significant milestone.”

"We are delighted the market has recognized our performance and has valued us among the top small-cap stocks in America,” he said. "As part of the Russell 2000, our shares will enjoy a higher profile and we will have further opportunities to expand our shareholder base with institutional and index investors.”

Connors said ISG is committed to long-term value creation for its clients, employees and shareholders. "We continue to focus on sustainable, long-term growth, margin expansion, and free cash flow generation as a means of delivering attractive returns to our shareholders.”

On May 9, ISG announced a 33 percent increase in its quarterly dividend, to $0.04 per common share, part of a capital allocation strategy that also includes share repurchases, debt repayment and strategic acquisitions.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005423/en/