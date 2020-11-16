Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan, Selects Prometric® to Deliver Two National Examinations via Computer-Based Testing

Prometric will deliver the Fundamental Information Technology Engineer Examination and the Information Security Management Examination at test centers across all 47 prefectures of Japan

TOKYO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prometric Japan Co., Ltd. (Prometric), a global leader in test development, test delivery and candidate services, has been selected by Information-technology Promotion Agency, Japan (IPA) as the provider of computer-based testing (CBT) for IPA's two national exams, the Fundamental Information Technology Engineer Examination (FE) and the Information Security Management Examination (SG). The partnership enables Prometric to deliver IPA's tests throughout Prometric's nationwide test center network, which includes locations across all 47 prefectures of Japan.

"Prometric's extensive experience with computer-based testing has allowed us to provide a convenient, flexible and effective credentialing process for IT, finance and insurance professionals across the globe for nearly 30 years," said Jim Hagenbucher, Vice President & General Manager Prometric Japan. "We plan to deliver 2.5 million tests in Japan this year alone, with a cumulative total of over 30 million tests delivered domestically. Prometric's operational and technological expertise, combined with our consistent adherence to the highest levels of exam security, will enable us to deliver the national exams via CBT in a high-quality testing environment that gives each candidate peace of mind during the process."

This conversion to the CBT test delivery method provides greater ease and accessibility to IPA candidates - totaling more than 120,000 FE and 28,000 SG test takers annually - enabling test takers to select the time, date and Prometric test center that is best suited for their needs. In addition, Prometric test centers ensure exam integrity through an incident prevention / detection system; a consolidated test environment with monitors, partitions, and lockers; spoofing prevention through strict identity verification; and fraud monitoring by surveillance cameras and on-site test supervisors. All Prometric test centers carry out rigorous accession screening and annual operational audits. Prometric has also incorporated thorough COVID-19 infection prevention measures such as requiring staff and test takers to wear approved face coverings while at the testing location; ensuring social distance is maintained; modifying test administration processes to reduce physical touch points; providing clear guidance and communications at the testing center; regularly disinfecting equipment; and providing enhanced ventilation.

The SG exam will be available from December 1, 2020, and the FE exam will be available from January 5, 2021, at approximately 160 Prometric test centers nationwide. Prometric will continue to provide full services to deliver the exams accurately, swiftly and efficiently with the aid of Prometric's advanced technology and ample security.

About IPA

Information-technology Promotion Agency is an independent administrative agency under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which was established to support the IT national strategy in Japan from the technical and human resources aspects. To grasp the trends and technological trends of the ever-evolving IT society from a broad perspective, provide guidelines that will lead to the solution of social issues and the development of industry, strengthen information security measures, and develop excellent IT human resources. The purpose is to work on activities and contribute to the realization of a safe and convenient "reliable IT society". https://www.ipa.go.jp/index-e.html

About Prometric

As a global leader in test development, testing delivery, and candidate services, Prometric partners with the world's top credentialing and licensure organizations to design and deliver leading exam programs that help individuals advance their careers and serve their communities. Our integrated, end-to-end solutions provide exam development, management, and distribution that set the industry standard in quality, security, and service excellence. Prometric leverages our proprietary platform, advanced technologies, and vast operational experience to deliver an exceptional user experience on our world-class secure testing network. Today, we are paving the industry's path forward with new solutions and innovation to ensure reliable access to secure assessments anytime, anywhere. For more information, visit http://www.prometric.com or follow us on Twitter at @PrometricGlobal and www.linkedin.com/company/prometric/.

SOURCE Prometric