03.05.2023 15:00:00
Information to be delivered by Šiauliu Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar on financial results for Q1 2023
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO who will comment the Bank’s financial results for the Q1 2023 and recent developments, as well participants questions will be answered.
Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the presentation.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00
Attachment
