19.10.2019 02:19:00

Information Update - Additional ranitidine products recalled, including Zantac; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - UPDATE: October 18, 2019
Additional prescription and over-the-counter ranitidine drugs, including Zantac, are being recalled by Sanofi Consumer Health Inc., Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC and Teva Canada Limited because they may contain the impurity N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Zantac 75 mg, 150 mg Maximum Strength, and 150 mg Maximum Strength Cooling Sensation (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

UPDATE: September 25, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; additional products being recalled 

Additional ranitidine drugs are being recalled by four companies: Apotex Inc., Pro Doc Limitée, Sanis Health Inc., and Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC. The lots are being recalled as they may have been manufactured using an active pharmaceutical ingredient containing an impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above acceptable levels. Please refer to the Affected Products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.

Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Original Information Update: September 17, 2019 - Health Canada requests that companies stop distributing ranitidine drugs in Canada while it assesses NDMA; some products being recalled 

Health Canada recently informed Canadians that it is assessing the issue of an impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) detected in some ranitidine drugs. Current evidence suggests that NDMA may be present in ranitidine, regardless of the manufacturer. As a result, and at Health Canada's request, companies marketing ranitidine products in Canada have stopped any further distribution until evidence is provided to demonstrate that they do not contain NDMA above acceptable levels.

The request to stop distribution means that the existing stock of ranitidine products currently available in pharmacies or at retail stores may continue to be sold. This is different from a recall, since products that are being recalled can no longer be sold.

This is an interim, precautionary measure as Health Canada continues to gather information from companies and to assess the issue with other international regulators.

One company, Sandoz Canada, is recalling its oral prescription products in Canada and other countries after testing identified levels of NDMA above what is considered acceptable if the drug were to be taken over a lifetime. Should any additional recalls be deemed necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.

Ranitidine is available in Canada over-the-counter (for example, under the brand name Zantac and as generics) and by prescription (as generics). Over-the-counter ranitidine is approved to prevent and relieve heartburn associated with acid indigestion and sour stomach. Prescription ranitidine drugs are used to reduce stomach acid for the treatment and prevention of various conditions, such as heartburn, ulcers of the stomach and intestines, and gastroesophageal reflux disease (commonly known as GERD).

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen, which means long-term exposure to levels above what is considered safe could increase the risk of cancer. We are all exposed to low levels of NDMA in some foods (such as meats, dairy products and vegetables) and in drinking water. NDMA is not expected to cause harm when ingested at very low levels.

Health Canada continues to gather and share information with other regulators, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, and with Canadian companies to better understand the issue and whether there may be a risk to Canadians. This includes conducting its own tests and assessing whether the results seen in laboratory tests present a human health risk. The Department will take action if a risk to Canadians is identified, and will continue to inform the public of new safety information.

Health Canada has been working to address the issue of NDMA and similar impurities, known as nitrosamines, found in certain "sartan" angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) blood pressure medications since 2018. Health Canada continues to work closely with international regulatory partners to address the issue. This includes broadening its efforts to evaluate the potential for nitrosamines in drugs other than sartans and measures to address and prevent the impurities.

Who is affected
Consumers and patients who are taking a ranitidine drug.

Affected products
Companies have agreed with Health Canada's precautionary request to stop distributing all ranitidine drugs in Canada. A complete list of ranitidine products marketed in Canada is available by searching Health Canada's Drug Product Database.

The following is a list of ranitidine products being recalled in Canada at this time:

 

Company

Product  Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)

DIN

Strength

Lot

Date added

Apotex Inc.

Acid Reducer (ranitidine) sold under the brand names Equate and Selection

02296160

150 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Apotex Inc.

Apo-Ranitidine Oral Solution                               

02280833

15 mg/mL

All lots

September 25, 2019

Apotex Inc.

Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 150mg                                                  

00733059

150 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Apotex Inc.

Apo-Ranitidine Tablet 30mg                                                  

00733067

300 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Pro Doc Limitée

Ranitidine - 150                                                  

00740748

150 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Pro Doc Limitée

Ranitidine - 300

00740756

300 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Sandoz Canada

Sandoz Ranitidine

02243229

150 mg

All lots

September 17, 2019

Sandoz Canada

Sandoz Ranitidine

02243230

300 mg

All lots

September 17, 2019

Sanis Health Inc.

Ranitidine                                                  

02353016

150 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

Sanis Health Inc.

Ranitidine                                                  

02353024

300 mg

All lots

September 25, 2019

*NEW* Sanofi Consumer Health Inc.

Zantac (ranitidine)

02230287

75 mg

All lots

October 18, 2019

*NEW* Sanofi Consumer Health Inc.

Zantac Maximum Strength Non-Prescription (ranitidine)

02277301

150 mg

All lots

October 18, 2019

*NEW* Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

Ranitidine                                                  

02385953

150 mg

NP4179

NP4183

NP4184

NP5656

NP5657

NT2721

NT2722

NT2724

NT2757

NT2762

NT2763

NT2764

NT2765

PJ2434

PJ2435

PV6243

PV6244

PV6245

September 25, 2019

K46484

K46485

K48440

K48679

K50204

K50206

K50207

K50590

K50594

K50677

K50908

K50925

K50928

K50932

K50935

K51080

October 18, 2019

*NEW* Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC

Ranitidine                                                  

02385961

300 mg

NP4177

NP4180

NT1365

PX8854

September 25, 2019

K50624

K50941

K50947

K50950

October 18, 2019

*NEW* Teva Canada Limited

Act Ranitidine

02248570

150 mg

All lots

October 18, 2019

*NEW* Teva Canada Limited

Act Ranitidine

02248571

300 mg

All lots

October 18, 2019

 

What consumers should do

  • Talk to your doctor or pharmacist at your earliest convenience about alternative, non-ranitidine treatment options appropriate for your health circumstances. There are many prescription and over-the-counter drug alternatives in Canada that are authorized for the same or similar uses as ranitidine.
  • Individuals taking a prescription ranitidine drug, including a recalled product, should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider and obtained alternative treatment, as the risk of not treating the condition may be greater than the risk related to NDMA exposure.
  • Contact your health care provider if you have taken a ranitidine product and you have concerns about your health.
  • Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.

Canadians with questions about the recalls can contact

  • Apotex Inc. via Stericycle Inc. at 1-877-574-5043
  • Pro Doc Limitée at 1-800-361-8559, or by e-mail at medinfo@prodoc.qc.ca
  • Sandoz Canada at 1-800-361-3062
  • Sanis Health Inc. at 1-866-236-4076
  • Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. at 1-800-636-3664 Ch.canada-ConsumerCare@sanofi.com
  • Sivem Pharmaceuticals ULC at 1-855-757-4836
  • Teva Canada Limited at 1-800-268-4129

Related links:

  • Health Canada assessing NDMA in ranitidine (2019-09-13)
  • Apotex Inc. ranitidine recall (2019-09-24)
  • Sanofi Consumer Health Inc. Zantac recall (2019-10-18)

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Wall Street verabschiedet sich schwächer -- DAX schließt mit leichten Abgaben -- Chinas Börsen geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag bergauf. In Deutschland blieben Anleger in Deckung. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten Abgaben. An den asiatischen Börsen war die Stimmung vor dem Wochenende größtenteils negativ.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB