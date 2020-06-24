|
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Product
Recalling Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Avery Essentials Hand Sanitizer
Universal Consumer Brands
80099591
20E31A
May 2023
June 24, 2020
80099412
20C30A
20D19A
April 2023
20E08A
20E01A
May 2023
Med Clean Hand Sanitizer
Brands International Corporation
80021511
20100001
April 9, 2023
June 24, 2020
Protectenol Hand Sanitizer
Applied Lubrication Technology Inc.
80098373
20-075 to 20-082
20-084 to 20-100
20-103 to 20-144
20-148 to 20-209
20-211 to 20-295
20-298 to 20-306
20-310 to 20-312
20-314 to 20-330
20-338 to 20-363
20-397
20-405
20-419
20-421
20-422
20-426
20-427
N/A
June 24, 2020
Visibly Clean Hand Sanitizer
Brands International Corporation
None
All
All
June 24, 2020
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
