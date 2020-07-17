|
17.07.2020 18:45:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Product
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Agape Hand Sanitizer
Formula A Inc.
80099669 (does not appear on the label)
080620
June 2022
July 17, 2020
Alco-Klean / Magiechem Inc. - Assainisseur À Base D'Éthanol 80%V/V
Magiechem Inc.
80099007
16679-200421
Not printed on the label.
July 17, 2020
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Minuszeichen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimischen Markt tendierte im Freitagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der Gewinnzone. Der Dow Jones begibt sich sich am Freitag auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende größtenteils fester.