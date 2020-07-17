+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
17.07.2020 18:45:00

Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers containing technical-grade ethanol may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers, which contain technical-grade ethanol, may pose health risks.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.



Product

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Agape Hand Sanitizer

Formula A Inc.

80099669 (does not appear on the label)

080620

June 2022

July 17, 2020

Alco-Klean / Magiechem Inc. - Assainisseur À Base D'Éthanol 80%V/V

Magiechem Inc.

80099007

16679-200421

Not printed on the label.

July 17, 2020

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Minuszeichen ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich leichter
Der heimischen Markt tendierte im Freitagshandel auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich in der Gewinnzone. Der Dow Jones begibt sich sich am Freitag auf Richtungssuche. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende größtenteils fester.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB