22.06.2020 23:32:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizer may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
Product
Recalling Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Date Added
Germzero
Flash Beauté Inc.
80099604
243601
November 2022
June 22, 2020
Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains
Mégalab Inc.
80015567
5135
5137
5138
5139
5142
5144
5149
5151
5152
5160
March 2022
June 22, 2020
Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel
TEKPolymer Inc.
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
HG200320 (not printed on the label)
April 2023
June 22, 2020
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
SOURCE Health Canada
