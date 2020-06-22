+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizer may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. 

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Germzero

Flash Beauté Inc.

80099604

243601

November 2022

June 22, 2020

Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains

Mégalab Inc.

80015567

5135

5137

5138

5139

5142

5144

5149

5151

5152

5160

 

March 2022

June 22, 2020

Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel

TEKPolymer Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

HG200320 (not printed on the label)

April 2023

June 22, 2020

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

                                                             Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

