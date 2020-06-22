Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizer may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.

Product Recalling Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Date Added Germzero Flash Beauté Inc. 80099604 243601 November 2022 June 22, 2020 Gel Antiseptique Pour Les Mains Mégalab Inc. 80015567 5135 5137 5138 5139 5142 5144 5149 5151 5152 5160 March 2022 June 22, 2020 Tekare Instant Hand Cleanser Gel TEKPolymer Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) HG200320 (not printed on the label) April 2023 June 22, 2020

