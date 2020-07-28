+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers made with ethanol or denaturants that are not acceptable for use in hand sanitizers, may pose health risks. Denaturants are added to ethanol to make it unfit for human consumption and, therefore, to avoid the unintentional ingestion of hand sanitizers (particularly by children). For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert. 

Canadians are also advised to refer to the list of hand sanitizers that contain technical-grade ethanol and are being recalled from the market because they are not compliant with federal regulations and may pose a risk to health.

Health Canada maintains these lists of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check both lists regularly for updates.

Product

Recalling Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Date Added

Dermogen

Inter Cosmetiques Inc.

80098142

J20HG001

J20HG002

J20HG003

J20HG004

J20HG005

J20HG006

J20HG007

J20HG008

J20HG009

J20HG010

J20HG011

J20HG012

J20HG013

J20HG014

May 2022

July 27, 2020

Hand Sanitizer

JIS Enterprises Inc. (DBA JIS Specialty Products)

80099670

11042020

16042020

21042020

23042020

April 2022

July 27, 2020

KS-Progel Plus                    

Delta Pharma Inc.

80097773

200417

April 2022

July 27, 2020

Sanatouch

Bio Organic Solutions Corp.

80098484

200409-1

April 2022

July 27, 2020

Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 65%

Upstreet Craft Brewing

80098137

A

B

April 2022

July 27, 2020

Upstreet Do Gooder Hand Sanitizer 80%

Upstreet Craft Brewing

80100114

C

April 2022

July 27, 2020

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

