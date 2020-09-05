Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or

DIN Lot

Number(s) Expiry

Date Date

Added Désinfectant pour

les mains à base

d'éthanol 70% Missing risk statements;

product not authorized to

contain technical

grade ethanol Duvernois 80098158 200414 20005195 20005475 20005478 20005479 20005848 20005849 20005850 20006018 20006019 20006020 20005193 20005194 20005195 20005476 20005477 20005479 20005480 20005688 20005693 20006022 20006023 April 2022 September 4, 2020 200414 200414A 20006026 20006027 May 2022 Holistic Living

70% Alcohol

Disinfectant

Antiseptic Not authorized for sale in

Canada; Missing risk

statements; product not

authorized to contain

technical-grade ethanol Lusty Libation, Inc. None ISO007 May 2023 September 4, 2020

