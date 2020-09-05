|
05.09.2020 02:17:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for recall
Company
NPN or
Lot
Expiry
Date
Désinfectant pour
Missing risk statements;
Duvernois
80098158
200414
20005195
20005475
20005478
20005479
20005848
20005849
20005850
20006018
20006019
20006020
20005193
20005194
20005195
20005476
20005477
20005479
20005480
20005688
20005693
20006022
20006023
April 2022
September 4, 2020
200414
200414A
20006026
20006027
May 2022
Holistic Living
Not authorized for sale in
Lusty Libation, Inc.
None
ISO007
May 2023
September 4, 2020
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
SOURCE Health Canada
