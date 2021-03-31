Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product Reason for recall Company NPN or DIN Lot Number(s) Expiry Date Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada; sold without proper testing Simply At Home Inc. 80099956 All All Preference Pre-Quat Sanitizer Not authorized for sale in Canada Les Produits Sanitaire Accord Inc. Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label) All Not printed on the label

