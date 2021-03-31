31.03.2021 23:03:00

Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks

OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.

Product

Reason for recall

Company

NPN or DIN

Lot Number(s)

Expiry Date

Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada; sold without proper testing

Simply At Home Inc.

80099956

All

All

Preference Pre-Quat Sanitizer

Not authorized for sale in Canada

Les Produits Sanitaire Accord Inc.

Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)

All

Not printed on the label

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow beendet Tag tiefer -- ATX gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schließt knapp über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen agierten Anleger vorsichtig. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich nach unten. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach seinem Rekordhoch vom Vortag die Luft aus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen