|
31.03.2021 23:03:00
Information Update - Certain hand sanitizers recalled because they may pose health risks
OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following hand sanitizers are being recalled because they may pose health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains this list of hand sanitizers that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check it regularly for updates.
Product
Reason for recall
Company
NPN or DIN
Lot Number(s)
Expiry Date
Gigi's Goodbye Germs Hand Sanitizer
Not authorized for sale in Canada; sold without proper testing
Simply At Home Inc.
80099956
All
All
Preference Pre-Quat Sanitizer
Not authorized for sale in Canada
Les Produits Sanitaire Accord Inc.
Unlicensed (no NPN or DIN on the label)
All
Not printed on the label
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow beendet Tag tiefer -- ATX gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schließt knapp über 15.000 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich in Rot
An den US-Börsen agierten Anleger vorsichtig. Der heimische Markt bewegte sich nach unten. Dem deutschen Leitindex ging nach seinem Rekordhoch vom Vortag die Luft aus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zur Wochenmitte Verluste.