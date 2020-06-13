|
13.06.2020 17:22:00
Information Update - Certain Metformin diabetes drugs recalled due to the presence or possible presence of NDMA
Summary
Products: Certain brands of diabetes drugs containing metformin
Issue: Products contain or may contain a nitrosamine impurity, N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), above or close to the acceptable limit.
What to do: You should not stop taking your metformin drug without first discussing options with your health care provider. Talk to your health care provider to discuss treatment options if you are taking or have taken a recalled product and are concerned about your health.
OTTAWA, June 13, 2020 /CNW/ -
Update: June 13, 2020
Apotex Inc. is voluntarily recalling nine additional lots of its prescription metformin drug, APO-METFORMIN ER (extended release) 500mg tablets. Company test results showed one of the lots (PY7174) contains a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) that increased over time to a level above the acceptable limit. As a precautionary measure, the company is also recalling eight other lots because levels of NDMA in those products may increase over time. Please refer to the Affected products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: March 11, 2020
JAMP Pharma Corporation is voluntarily recalling all 26 lots of its prescription Metformin drug from the Canadian market (Metformin DIN 02380196 [500mg] and Metformin DIN 02380218 [850mg]) as a precautionary measure. NDMA test results are not available for this product; this recall has been initiated because of the potential presence of nitrosamine impurities in the finished product. Please refer to the Affected products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
There are alternative metformin products on the Canadian market manufactured by other companies.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
UPDATE: February 25, 2020
Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. is recalling six lots of its prescription RAN-Metformin drug from the Canadian market. Company testing identified two lots (#AJY8006A and #AJY8007A) with levels of NDMA above what is considered acceptable if the drug were to be taken over a lifetime. The company is recalling an additional four lots (#AJY8005A, #AJY8005B, #AJY8008A and #AJZ8005A) as a precautionary measure because they contain NDMA close to the acceptable limit. Please refer to the Affected products table below for detailed information on the recalled lots.
Should any additional recalls be necessary, Health Canada will update the table below and inform Canadians.
Original Information Update: February 5, 2020 - Apotex Inc. recalls certain lots of the diabetes medication APO-Metformin ER (extended release) 500 mg tablets
Apotex Inc. is recalling eight lots of its 500 mg extended release metformin tablets ("APO-Metformin ER") because they contain a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable limit. Apotex Inc. has tested all lots of its 500 mg extended release tablets; only the affected lots are being recalled (see table below). There are also alternative metformin products on the Canadian market manufactured by other companies.
Metformin is a prescription drug used to control high blood sugar in patients with type 2 diabetes.
Individuals taking metformin, including a recalled product, should not stop taking it unless they have spoken to their health care provider as the risks from not having adequate diabetes treatment outweigh any possible effects of exposure to the levels of NDMA found in the recalled products.
NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen. We are all exposed to low levels of nitrosamines through a variety of foods (such as smoked and cured meats, dairy products and vegetables), drinking water and air pollution. NDMA is not expected to cause harm when ingested at low levels. A person taking a drug that contains NDMA at or below the acceptable level every day for 70 years is not expected to have an increased risk of cancer.
In December 2019, Health Canada communicated that it is assessing the issue of NDMA in metformin products, after some metformin products available outside Canada were detected to contain NDMA above the acceptable limit. The Department asked companies to test their metformin products and is conducting testing in its own laboratories. Health Canada is also working closely with international regulatory partners, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency, to inform its assessment. Health Canada continues to assess this issue, and will update the table below and inform Canadians should any additional recalls be necessary.
Health Canada has been working to address the issue of NDMA and other nitrosamine impurities found in certain medications since the summer of 2018. Health Canada continues to work closely with international regulatory partners to address the issue. The Department will take action if a new risk to Canadians is identified, and will continue to inform the public of new safety information.
Who is affected
Patients who are taking an affected metformin drug.
What consumers should do
- You should not stop taking your metformin drug without first discussing options with your health care provider. The risks from not having adequate diabetes treatment outweigh any possible effects of exposure to the levels of NDMA found in the recalled products. Stopping metformin medication could lead to uncontrolled diabetes, which can cause serious health problems such as:
- High blood sugars. Symptoms of high blood sugars include increased urination, thirst, excessive hunger, fatigue, blurred vision, drowsiness, irritability, unintended weight loss and dizziness. Very high blood sugars can lead to effects such as vomiting, diarrhea, dehydration, confusion, agitation and coma.
- Longer-term health impacts. These include heart disease, nerve problems, kidney damage, blindness and amputations.
- Talk to your health care provider to discuss treatment options if you are taking a recalled product or if you have taken a recalled product and are concerned about your health.
- Ask your pharmacist if you are unsure whether you are taking a recalled product.
- Report any health product adverse events or complaints to Health Canada.
- Contact the company directly if you have questions about a recall:
- Apotex Inc. via Stericycle ULC by calling toll-free at 1-855-853-9461.
- Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. by calling toll-free at 1-866-840-1340, or by email at canadacustomerservice@sunpharma.com
- JAMP Pharma by calling toll-free at 1 866-399-9092.
Affected products
The following is a list of metformin drugs being recalled in Canada at this time:
Company
Product Name/Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)
DIN
Strength
Lot
Expiry
Apotex Inc.
APO-Metformin ER (Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets)
02305062
500 mg
NV3242
04/2020
NV3244
04/2020
NV3245
04/2020
NV3243
04/2020
NV3247
04/2020
NV3248
04/2020
PX5334
01/2021
PX5335
01/2021
Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc.
RAN-Metformin
02269031
500 mg
AJY8006A
05/2020
500 mg
AJY8007A
05/2020
500 mg
AJY8005A
05/2020
500 mg
AJY8005B
05/2020
500 mg
AJY8008A
05/2020
850 mg
AJZ8005A
05/2020
JAMP Pharma
Metformin
02380196
500 mg
X20283
11/2020
X20284
11/2020
X20286
11/2020
X20287
11/2020
X20288
11/2020
Y00225
12/2020
Y00226
12/2020
Y00227
12/2020
Y00228
01/2021
Y00229
01/2021
Y00230
01/2021
Y00231
05/2021
Y00232
05/2021
Y01573
05/2021
Y01574
05/2021
Y01575
05/2021
Y01576
05/2021
Y01577
05/2021
Y01578
05/2021
Y01579
06/2021
Y01580
06/2021
02380218
850 mg
X20385
07/2020
X20386
07/2020
X19224
10/2020
X19225
10/2020
X19226
10/2020
Apotex Inc.
APO-METFORMIN ER (Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets)
02305062
500mg
PK3968
09/2020
PK3969
09/2020
PX5336
01/2021
PY7174
02/2021
PY7175
01/2021
RF6463
06/2021
RF6464
06/2021
RF6465
06/2021
RF6466
06/2021
Related links
- Health Canada evaluating NDMA in metformin drugs (2019-12-05)
- Health Canada updates Canadians on its ongoing assessment of nitrosamine impurities in certain drugs (2019-12-02)
- Multiple recalls of ranitidine drugs; request to stop distribution remains in place while Health Canada continues to assess NDMA
- Impurities found in certain angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) products, also known as sartans
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen leicht erholt -- DAX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
An der Wall Street setzten vor dem Wochenende Erholungstendenzen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag kräftige Gewinne verbuchen. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag abwärts.