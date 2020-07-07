|
07.07.2020 00:23:00
Information Update - Counterfeit respirators
OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Health Canada is warning Canadians about the risks of using counterfeit respirators as they may not protect consumers against the virus that causes COVID-19.
Health Canada maintains a list of counterfeit respirators that may pose health risks, so that Canadians can easily identify products they may have purchased. If your mask is counterfeit, stop using it as it may not protect you against the virus that causes COVID-19. Canadians are encouraged to check the list regularly for updates.
For the complete list of recalled products and for more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Distributor, Importer or Manufacturer
Device
Additional Information
Action Taken
Shanghai Lansheng Light Industrial Products
(manufacturer)
Counterfeit
N95 particulate respirator
Shanghai Lansheng Light Industrial Products was found to be selling counterfeit N95 respirators under another company's name (Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co. Ltd) and using its device number (DTC3X N95).
The counterfeit respirators were falsely labeled, marketed and sold as NIOSH-approved, and may not provide the stated protection.
Interim Order Authorization #314322 was cancelled on June 17, 2020.
Shanghai Lansheng was directed to stop sale and recall the product.
Health Canada is working with the Canada Border Services Agency to prevent the importation of this product.
For more information
Fraudulent and unauthorized N95 respirators may not protect consumers against COVID-19
Canada.ca/coronavirus
International Assessment Results – Not NIOSH-approved (Available in English only)
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow letztlich stärker -- ATX beendet Handelstag mit Zuschlägen -- DAX schließt klar in der Gewinnzone -- Märkte in Fernost mit Kursfeuerwerk
An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Anleger in Kauflaune. Am heimischen Markt dominierten am Montag die Bullen. Der DAX kletterte weit ins Plus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten am Montag starke Aufschläge.