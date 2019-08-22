Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Alien Power Platinum 11000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Black Stallion 5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and homosildenafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Blue Diamond Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Jaguar 30000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Lucky Lady Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Poseidon Platinum3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Rhino 7 Platinum5000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Rhino Ultimate 3500 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Slam Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Stiff Rox Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Super Panther 7K Sexual enhancement Labelled to contain yohimbe For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location Titanium 4000 Sexual enhancement Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil For Lovers Only 250 Idylwyld Dr. N Saskatoon, SK Seized from the retail location

