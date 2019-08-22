|
22.08.2019 20:53:00
Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Promoted Use
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
7K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Alien Power Platinum 11000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Black Stallion 5000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and homosildenafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Blue Diamond
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Kangaroo Ultra 3000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Lucky Lady
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Poseidon Platinum3500
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Rhino 7 Platinum5000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Rhino Ultimate 3500
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Slam
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Stiff Rox
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Super Panther 7K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbe
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Titanium 4000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
For Lovers Only
250 Idylwyld Dr. N
Saskatoon, SK
Seized from the retail location
Images
Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.
Également disponible en français
SOURCE Health Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX gibt zum Handelsende ab -- DAX schließt klar im Minus -- Wall Street uneinig -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Der DAX drehte im Verlauf ins Minus. In den USA zeigen sich Anleger unentschlossen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag uneinig.