22.08.2019 20:53:00

Information Update - Multiple unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from "For Lovers Only" in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, may pose serious health risks

OTTAWA, Aug. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

 

Unauthorized health products

Product &

Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Alien Power Platinum 11000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Black Stallion 5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil, tadalafil and homosildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Blue Diamond

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Jaguar 30000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Kangaroo Ultra 3000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain flibanserin

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Lucky Lady

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Poseidon Platinum3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rhino 7 Platinum5000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and yohimbine

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Rhino Ultimate 3500

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain thiodimethylsildenafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Slam

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Stiff Rox

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Super Panther 7K

Sexual enhancement

Labelled to contain yohimbe

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

Titanium 4000

Sexual enhancement

Product with similar packaging previously seized was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil

For Lovers Only

250 Idylwyld Dr. N

Saskatoon, SK

Seized from the retail location

 

