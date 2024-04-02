Infortar received an approval from the Competition Authority to acquire a shareholding in OÜ Halinga

On February 28, 2024, Aktsiaselts Infortar issued a stock exchange announcement, disclosing the signing of an investment agreement and shareholders' agreement with Brorup OÜ. According to the agreement, OÜ EG Biofond which is the subsidiary of Aktsiaselts Infortar, will acquire a 51% shareholding in OÜ Halinga.



After receiving an approval from the Competition Authority, today Aktsiaselts Infortar fulfilled additional operations and preconditions, including the increase of OÜ EG Biofond share capital in Business Registry, OÜ EG Biofond acquired 51% shareholding in OÜ Halinga.

"For Infortar, this transaction marks an entry into a new field of activity. Modern agriculture means much more, than cultivating fields and milk production. It includes areas in which we have previous experience, such as circular economy and renewable energy," said Managing Director of Aktsiaselts Infortar Martti Talgre.

OÜ Halinga is one of the largest milk production companies in Estonia and important employer in the region, employing more than 70 people. Halinga dairy herd size reaches 3,000 cows and young animals. The area of cultivated land is 3,700 hectares. OÜ Halinga will continue its current activities as a member of Aktsiaselts Infortar group.

Infortar operates in five countries, the company's main fields of activity are energy, maritime transport, and real estate. Infortar owns a 42,3% stake in AS Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in AS Eesti Gaas and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 110,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, printing, taxi business and many other areas. A total of 103 companies belong to the Infortar group: 47 subsidiaries, 5 affiliated companies and 50 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 1,308 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

phone: +372 5156662

https://infortar.ee/en/investor