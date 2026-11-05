Infosys Aktie

Infosys ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 919668 / ISIN: US4567881085

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05.11.2026 02:32:23

Infosys: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its second-quarter fiscal year 2027 earnings call, held on Oct. 23, 2026, Infosys (NYSE:INFY) revised its full-year revenue growth guidance to 1% to 2% in constant currency terms. Competitive intensity and client demands for artificial intelligence (AI) productivity gains are pressuring pricing, but expanding deal pipelines show where future revenue will come from. Three takeaways from management explain how the company's navigating this shift.

Enterprise adoption of automated tools is accelerating across client operations, even as buyers demand productivity discounts on standard technology contracts. AI revenue grew 29% sequentially to account for over a tenth of total sales.

Management secured $5.2 billion in total contract value (TCV), the total dollar value of signed commitments, during the quarter. For the first half (H1) of the fiscal year, total large contract wins reached $8.8 billion.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Infosys Ltd Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.25 ADRs 21 390,00 4,55% Infosys Ltd Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.25 ADRs
Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs) 11,15 -2,19% Infosys Ltd. (spons. ADRs)

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