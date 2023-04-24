Infosys and Aramco Aim to Leverage AI to Create Digitally Connected Employee Experiences

BENGALURU, India, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aramco, one of the world's leading integrated energy and chemicals companies, to collaborate on accelerating their human resource (HR) technology. Together, Infosys and Aramco aspire to bring new insights to HR data and analytics; scale the use of automation tools; and enhance employee experience through artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Infosys also plans to embed digital transformation practices and tools into Aramco's HR platform, enhancing the overall digital experience for employees to engage more productively. Additionally, Infosys aims to leverage AI to further bolster Aramco's employee learning and development experiences and reduce skill gaps. This will attempt to help Aramco unlock talent to match people to opportunities in the company.

The collaboration also intends to work on analysing how automation can optimize repetitive tasks related to HR management through AI-powered learning, reducing time and effort in training delivery. AI-powered analysis will aim to provide insights, track return on investment and support Aramco with algorithmic decision-making to spot trends and identify relevant recruitment channels.

Faisal A. Al-Hajji, SVP Human Resources, Aramco, said, "At Aramco, we are constantly looking to improve employee experience and make our company the best place to work. This collaboration will allow us to explore ways to further upgrade our focus on customer-centricity and transform our digital HR offerings."

Ashiss Kumar Dash, EVP & Global Head - Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Infosys, said, "Infosys' programs for learning and development have been acknowledged and benchmarked globally and we take great pride in them. Through this collaboration, we intend to bring our digital expertise and tools to Aramco's HR practice to deliver a world-class employee experience. By aiming to incorporate high-level AI and automation into their employee management model, we will attempt to help Aramco scale and enhance their talent model."

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

