Infosys Expands AI Deal With GlobalFoundries To Manage IT Operations

(RTTNews) - Indian IT services provider Infosys Ltd (INFY) announced on Tuesday that it has signed a multi-year agreement with GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) to deliver AI-led managed services across the chipmaker's IT operations. The Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Under the expanded collaboration, Infosys will manage GlobalFoundries' end-to-end application, infrastructure, data and service desk operations.

GlobalFoundries selected Infosys based on its track record as an existing technology provider and its semiconductor expertise. The engagement is designed to shift GlobalFoundries' IT operations to a managed services model using AI, automation and continuous optimization.

"By combining our deep domain expertise, AI capabilities and an outcome-based operating model, we will help GF reduce incidents, improve end-user experiences and sustainably lower TCO over the long term. Infosys will unlock AI value at scale to play a central role in driving intelligent operations, helping GF transition from reactive IT management to predictive and autonomous service delivery", said Anand Swaminathan, EVP & Global Industry Leader, Communications, Media & Technology, Infosys.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Infosys were down 0.33 percent, changing hands at $10.71, after closing Monday's regular session 1.89 percent higher.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of GlobalFoundries were down 6.88 percent, changing hands at $83.50, after closing Monday's regular session 4.47 percent higher.