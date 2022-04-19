Infosys Public Services Introduces Infosys LaborForce, one of the First Cloud-native Unemployment Insurance Solutions in the Industry

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Infosys LaborForce is designed to help states transform unemployment insurance tax, benefits, appeals, and workforce programs

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Public Services, a US-headquartered subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), today introduced Infosys LaborForce , a fully integrated, cloud-native Platform as a Service (PaaS) Unemployment Insurance (UI) system. Built on the Salesforce Platform, Infosys LaborForce is a tax, benefits, appeals and workforce solution designed to support state governments in building digital and resilient UI systems. The customer-centric solution equips states with advanced CRM and analytics capabilities, a lower long-term cost of ownership, and greater resiliency, that can result in better experiences for the U.S. workforce.

Meeting the needs of the modern workforce now and in the future

Infosys Public Services has developed LaborForce to address the issues with state unemployment and workforce systems. The COVID-19 pandemic put millions of Americans out of work and state unemployment systems across the U.S. failed to meet the soaring demand for benefits. Infosys LaborForce leverages the proven capabilities of cloud to rapidly adapt to a dynamic work, policy, and economic environment and meet the ever-changing needs of U.S. workers.

Infosys LaborForce supports all end-to-end UI processes, including tax, benefits, appeals, workforce, pandemic programs, family leave, call centers, and customer service. The solution leverages Salesforce's rapid low-code development capabilities, enabling states to add new features and functionalities at speed and scale.

Citizen-centric with enhanced case management

Infosys LaborForce offers automated case management, citizen-centric user experiences, and advanced fraud prevention and detection. For example, using Infosys LaborForce, state employees can utilize functions like click-to-chat to automatically update claims information directly in back-end systems. Infosys LaborForce is also capable of automatically adjusting employer rates based on new information and modifying claims in response – dating back years if needed. AI-enabled decision-making capabilities also help resolve questions related to employee eligibility, enabling the solution to flag potential fraud or reconcile inconsistencies.

Eric Paternoster, President and CEO, Infosys Public Services, said, "Unemployment Insurance systems are critical to the infrastructure of the U.S. workforce. But over the past decade, too often we have seen these systems struggle to support the requirements of our constantly evolving workforce, public policies, and citizen expectations. The agility of the Salesforce Platform opens up enormous potential for Infosys LaborForce and our National Labor Practice to help states innovate and better support the needs of their citizens."

Proven capabilities and compliance-ready

Infosys LaborForce builds on the proven design and processing components already implemented in more than a dozen states. The product is designed, delivered, and supported through Infosys Public Services' National Labor Practice, made up of practitioners that have been exclusively supporting unemployment insurance, workforce, and contact center modernizations for over 20 years. This team of workforce experts has previously helped modernize tax and benefits systems in 20+ states.

States can choose to implement Infosys LaborForce in its entirety or deploy individual modules that best fit their needs. Infosys Public Services also provides states with complementary expertise in service areas including UI training, organization change management, fraud program improvement and design, federal reporting and data validation, legacy systems support and maintenance, user experience (UX) redesign and improvement, modernization and RFP planning, and grant management.

Tyler Prince, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Salesforce, said, "Partners are critical to extending the power of Salesforce across industries – including the public sector. We're proud to see partners like Infosys build innovative solutions to make state workforce programs for citizens even better."

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Infosys Public Services

Infosys Public Services is a leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. With benchmark processes, access to cross-industry insights and innovative solutions, Infosys Public Services is helping public sector organizations to navigate their digital transformation, helping them renew existing systems into modern, agile, intelligent platforms, develop new capabilities and deliver better outcomes to all stakeholders at a lower cost with less risk.

Navigate your next with Infosys Public Services. Visit www.infosyspublicservices.com to learn how.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning our future business opportunities and growth prospects. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available atwww.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infosys-public-services-introduces-infosys-laborforce-one-of-the-first-cloud-native-unemployment-insurance-solutions-in-the-industry-301527906.html

SOURCE Infosys