Infosys Q1 Net Profit Rises, Revises FY27 Revenue Outlook; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Infosys Limited (INFY) announced financial results for the first quarter, revealing higher earnings and revenue.

Net profit for the period was $820 million, or $0.20 a share, compared to $809 million, or $0.19 a share, in the previous year.

Revenues increased to $5.082 billion from last year's $4.941 billion, driven by AI momentum.

In light of this positive data, the India-based company has revised its revenue growth outlook to 1.5 percent to 3.0 percent for the fiscal year 2027.

Currently, INFY is trading at $10.43, down 4.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.