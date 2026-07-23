Infosys Aktie
WKN: 919668 / ISIN: US4567881085
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23.07.2026 15:44:40
Infosys Q1 Net Profit Rises, Revises FY27 Revenue Outlook; Stock Down
(RTTNews) - Thursday, Infosys Limited (INFY) announced financial results for the first quarter, revealing higher earnings and revenue.
Net profit for the period was $820 million, or $0.20 a share, compared to $809 million, or $0.19 a share, in the previous year.
Revenues increased to $5.082 billion from last year's $4.941 billion, driven by AI momentum.
In light of this positive data, the India-based company has revised its revenue growth outlook to 1.5 percent to 3.0 percent for the fiscal year 2027.
Currently, INFY is trading at $10.43, down 4.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
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