13.04.2023 14:59:01
Infosys Q4 Profit Misses View - Update
(RTTNews) - (Adds dividend, outlook)
Infosys Ltd (INFY) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $744 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $752 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $4.554 billion from $4.280 billion last year.
The company will pay a final dividend of Rs.17.50 per share or $0.21 per ADS. Together with the interim dividend of Rs.16.50 per share already paid, the total dividend per share for the year will amount to Rs.34 or around $0.41 per ADS, which is a 9.7 percent increase over the previous year.
Looking ahead, for full year, the company expects a revenue growth of 4 percent -7 percent, with an operating margin of 20 percent-22 percent.
Infosys Ltd Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $744 Mln. vs. $752 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $4.554 Bln vs. $4.280 Bln last year.
