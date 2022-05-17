Infotek Consulting Announces Investment from Attain Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

RESTON, Va., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotek Consulting LLC , a leading consultancy and implementer of project-based ERP software, today announced a growth equity investment from Attain Capital Partners. The company also announced that Gautam Mehndiratta has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Greg Baroni, Founder and Managing Partner of Attain Capital Partners , has joined the Infotek Board of Directors as an investor and strategic advisor. Attain Capital Partners is a private equity firm which invests in expansion and growth-stage companies with cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions. Baroni, himself a tech entrepreneur who helped to launch a distributed learning group known as Blackboard that became a first-mover and an industry leader, now part of Anthology, has led a diverse portfolio of successful businesses throughout his career, including KPMG Consulting, Unisys, and more recently, Attain, LLC, selling the company's federal business division in 2021. He also is the Founder and CEO of Attain Partners and Attain Sports and Entertainment.

"Infotek has built a strong reputation as an award-winning consulting and implementation firm that helps clients leverage technology to improve business strategies and drive innovation and competitive edge. We look forward to partnering together to further accelerate the company's growth, entering new markets, and continuing to develop innovative products and services to help Infotek's clients improve their business performance and achieve a higher ROI," Baroni said.

Gautam Mehndiratta, Infotek's founder , will serve as the company's CEO. He founded Infotek in 2005 with the primary goal of simplifying technology solutions for project-based businesses. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Systems Engineer for Deltek. With more than 25 years of diverse experience across multiple industries developing, maintaining, and deploying solutions for organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies, Mehndiratta is a recognized expert in project-based business. "We are eager to work with Attain Capital for their valuable expertise and resources to grow Infotek as a diverse solutions provider for project-based companies," Mehndiratta shared.

About Infotek Consulting LLC

Infotek provides consulting services, development, and products to clients across the country and around the globe. From requirements to system implementation, support, and training, the team brings the experience of more than 600 successful implementations and 400 cloud migrations, helping clients get the most out of their software investments. With the highest level of accreditation from Deltek, Infotek is the most award-winning partner, recognized by Deltek as its GovCon Partner of the Year in 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2021 and the MVP Award in 2017 and 2020. For more information, please visit www.infotekconsulting.net.

About Attain Capital Partners

Attain Capital Partners invests in growth-stage companies in the knowledge economy. We seek to partner with firms delivering high-value technology-enabled solutions and services to business, government, and education clients. Our mission is simple: Truly empower teams while building lasting partnerships that make a real impact. For more information, please visit www.attain.capital.

