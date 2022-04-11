|
11.04.2022 12:00:00
InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year Award winners
InfoWorld’s 2022 Technology of the Year AwardsImage by IDGWhat makes an enterprise modern and competitive? For starters, a modern enterprise takes advantage of a CI/CD pipeline to accelerate application builds, testing, and deployment. A modern enterprise takes advantage of the cloud, where the resources are vast and the latest innovations in software development, devops, databases, and AI can be tapped in mere minutes. And a modern enterprise is data-driven, using data from online interactions and applications to understand their customers, identify new opportunities, and move the business forward.To read this article in full, please click here
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "The Standard HK"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!