Infracore Aktie
WKN DE: INF000 / ISIN: CH0019867685
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02.09.2026 07:00:04
Infracore discloses key terms of its binding offer for the real estate of Wetzikon Hospital
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Infracore SA
/ Key word(s): Statement
INFRACORE SA
Infracore discloses key terms of its binding offer for the real estate of Wetzikon Hospital
Fribourg, 2 September 2026 – Infracore SA, the Swiss healthcare real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, submitted a binding and fully financed offer to GZO AG on 29 July 2026 for the acquisition of all real estate assets of Wetzikon Hospital as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction.
Given the advanced stage of the restructuring process, Infracore is disclosing the key terms of its offer.
Key terms of the offer:
Infracore is convinced that its offer provides a simple and robust basis for the restructuring of GZO. Infracore believes it is essential that creditors are able to compare the various restructuring options on a transparent basis. The creditors will decide on the composition agreement and, ultimately, on the proposed restructuring solution.
Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore: “Our offer is simple, fully financed and executable within the statutory timeframe: cash for creditors, full continuity for the hospital, its employees and patients – and all of this without a single franc of public funding. Under our offer, Infracore will also finance the completion of the extension building. However, we believe it is economically prudent and responsible to make these investments only once GZO’s core business has been sustainably stabilised following completion of the restructuring process. Particularly in the current environment, the careful use of financial resources is essential.”
Media contact
Urs Grob, ugr@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 550 48 59
About Infracore SA
Additional features:
File: Infracore_Communique_GZO_EN_2.9.2026
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Infracore SA
|Rue Georges-Jordil 4
|1700 Fribourg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 26 350 02 10
|E-mail:
|investor@infracore.ch
|Internet:
|www.infracore.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0019867685
|EQS News ID:
|2392106
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2392106 02.09.2026 CET/CEST
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