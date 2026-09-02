Infracore SA / Key word(s): Statement

Infracore discloses key terms of its binding offer for the real estate of Wetzikon Hospital



02.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





INFRACORE SA

Press release

Infracore discloses key terms of its binding offer for the real estate of Wetzikon Hospital

Fribourg, 2 September 2026 – Infracore SA, the Swiss healthcare real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, submitted a binding and fully financed offer to GZO AG on 29 July 2026 for the acquisition of all real estate assets of Wetzikon Hospital as part of a sale-and-leaseback transaction.

Given the advanced stage of the restructuring process, Infracore is disclosing the key terms of its offer.

Key terms of the offer:

purchase price of CHF 55 million in cash, payable upon confirmation of the composition agreement, with no financing condition;

GZO AG remains the operator of the hospital: no transfer of service mandates, operating licences, employment relationships, operating assets or patient data;

long-term lease agreement for 30 years, with extension options;

financing by Infracore of the phased completion of the unfinished extension building once GZO’s core business has been stabilised, with GZO having a preferential right to lease the premises on terms agreed in advance;

no capital increase by the shareholder municipalities required – the restructuring can be implemented without additional public funding;

Infracore’s offer provides for a substantial increase in the cash dividend to creditors.

Infracore is convinced that its offer provides a simple and robust basis for the restructuring of GZO. Infracore believes it is essential that creditors are able to compare the various restructuring options on a transparent basis. The creditors will decide on the composition agreement and, ultimately, on the proposed restructuring solution.

Eric Frey, CEO of Infracore: “Our offer is simple, fully financed and executable within the statutory timeframe: cash for creditors, full continuity for the hospital, its employees and patients – and all of this without a single franc of public funding. Under our offer, Infracore will also finance the completion of the extension building. However, we believe it is economically prudent and responsible to make these investments only once GZO’s core business has been sustainably stabilised following completion of the restructuring process. Particularly in the current environment, the careful use of financial resources is essential.”

Media contact

Urs Grob, ugr@dynamicsgroup.ch, +41 79 550 48 59

About Infracore SA

Infracore SA is one of Switzerland’s leading owners of healthcare infrastructure. The company owns and develops a real estate portfolio dedicated to the healthcare sector. Its business model is based on long-term lease agreements with hospital and healthcare operators, providing high visibility of rental income and direct exposure to the growing need for modern healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland. Infracore is listed in accordance with the Standard for Real Estate Companies of the SIX Swiss Exchange (INFRAC.SW). www.infracore.ch