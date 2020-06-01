Infrared Cameras Inc Join Cruise Line Giants in the Race to Reopen America

BEAUMONT, Texas, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrared Cameras Inc has partnered with Carnival Cruise Line to provide thermal camera systems for passenger and crew member temperature screenings. This measure is critical for the revitalization of the cruise industry in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

ICI cameras have the highest level of accuracy — within 0.1 to 0.3 of one degree Celsius. They boast industry-leading internal sensors and robust software.

"We are proud to have a meaningful partnership with Carnival Cruise Line and look forward to helping the cruise industry return to operations confidently and responsibly," said Gary Strahan, ICI CEO.

ICI's comprehensive three-step solution to temperature screening includes a thermal camera, blackbody, and a computer. The inclusion of a blackbody temperature reference source is an FDA recommendation to ensure accurate results. Without all three essential elements, crew and customer safety may be compromised.

"All leading thermal camera solutions have three essential elements. This is what the FDA recommends and how ISO 13154, the international standard for using thermographs to identify febrile individuals, calls for setting up screening operations. Accept no substitutes," Strahan said.

Carnival Cruise Line announced May 4 that cruises may begin operating from Galveston, Miami and Port Canaveral beginning Aug. 1.

About Infrared Cameras Inc

Infrared Cameras Inc has been a leader in developing and manufacturing innovative infrared imaging technology since 1995. Veteran-owned and based in Beaumont, Texas, ICI's medical thermal cameras have been FDA 510(k) cleared since 2008. ICI offers complete infrared solutions, including equipment, custom designs, software, calibration, training, and more. ICI's mission is to develop the most sensitive, accurate, and competitively priced infrared cameras in the world.

