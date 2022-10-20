Infrastructure Masons Announces Winners of the 2022 iMasons Awards

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual iMasons Awards. The iMasons Awards is a yearly ceremony to showcase and amplify the outstanding contributions of leaders in the digital infrastructure industry who have led by example and achieved tangible and sustained results. There are eight award categories with 115 award winners: Technology Innovation Champion, Diversity and Inclusion Champion, Sustainability Champion, Education Champion, IM100, Emerging Talent and iMasons' Hall of Fame, the Luminary Award.

The 2022 iMasons Award winners are:

2022 Diversity & Inclusion Champion: Dawn Childs 2022 Education Champion: TJ Ciccone 2022 Luminary Inductee: Lee Kirby 2022 Sustainability Champion: Brian Janous 2022 Technology Champion: Lex Coors 2022 Emerging Talent Cohort: Allie Bartholomew

Anastasia Alexandrova

Anna McSweeney

Ellen Yang

Ferris Ellis

Jai Huntley

Lindsay McConville

Rebecca Hopping

Stella Karangwa

William Griffin Hipolito

2022 IM100 Cohort:







Abigail Ruth Opiah Cade Lever Gabriela Delagarza Lindsay Schumacher Rima Raouda Adil Attlassy Caitlin Boyd Gisli Kr. Mark Bidinger Robert Dugdale Agostinho Villela Chandra Irawan Greg Ratcliff Mark Dickerson Romain Tranchant Aiden Grayson Chris Downie Guy Dabbel Matt Farrant Ryan Brown Alex Hernandez Chris Halstead Ilkay Altinas Matthew Freniere Sanjeev Khanna Alexis Black Bjorlin Chrissy Olsen Ivo Ivanov Matthew VanderZanden Scott Hanna Aliysa Macerlean Christiana Weisshuhn Jane Hsieh Maxie Reynolds Scott Willis Alma Sooile Christina Matthews Janet Noone May Lee Sean Tajkowski Amanda Abell Ciara Murray Jared Day McKell Christensen Sharon Thomas Anastasia Alexandrova Crystal Ann Delany Jen Weitzel Melissa Reali-Elliott Shawn Novak Anastasia Omelchuck Cyre Denny Jennifer Taylor Mercy Manning Shea McKeon Andrea Desimone Damian Matacz João Lima Michael Donohue Sophie Parker Anita Goyal Dana Adams Joe Reele Mick Lane Sormeh McCullough Anna Klaft Daniel Kennedy Jorge Balcells Mike Allen Stella Karangwa Anubhav Raj Danielle Rossi Karimulla Shaikh Mike Czamara Stephanie Hofmann Arjan Westerhoff Dave Perrill Ken Cowan Mitch Fonseca Tami Erwin Athina Koligkioni Debra Raggio Kristi Alford Neil Cresswell Teri Klug Barbara Boyan Dustin Wertheimer Kristyan Mjolsnes Nicole Helmstetter Tony Brearley Bethany Gorham Ehsan Nasr Lauren Sullivan Nikki Mamedova Tony Grayson Bradley Treleaven Ellen Yang Lehmann Koo Paul Maddocks Wes Swenson

The 2022 award winners were announced at the iMasons awards ceremony in London, UK on October 19, 2022.

"The iMasons Awards is a night to celebrate and recognize the incredibly important work of our colleagues, members, and partner companies across every continent. These amazing individuals are nominated by their peers for the meaningful work they are doing in our community to accelerate iMasons' strategic priorities. When we unite and come together, we exemplify a true community in an industry. I am extremely proud to be among the leaders of the digital age. Congratulations to all our winners." - Dean Nelson, iMasons Chairman and Founder

About Infrastructure Masons

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at imasons.org or LinkedIn .

