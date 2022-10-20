|
20.10.2022 14:00:00
Infrastructure Masons Announces Winners of the 2022 iMasons Awards
LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infrastructure Masons (iMasons), a non-profit professional association, has announced the winners of the 3rd Annual iMasons Awards. The iMasons Awards is a yearly ceremony to showcase and amplify the outstanding contributions of leaders in the digital infrastructure industry who have led by example and achieved tangible and sustained results. There are eight award categories with 115 award winners: Technology Innovation Champion, Diversity and Inclusion Champion, Sustainability Champion, Education Champion, IM100, Emerging Talent and iMasons' Hall of Fame, the Luminary Award.
The 2022 iMasons Award winners are:
2022 Diversity & Inclusion Champion:
Dawn Childs
2022 Education Champion:
TJ Ciccone
2022 Luminary Inductee:
Lee Kirby
2022 Sustainability Champion:
Brian Janous
2022 Technology Champion:
Lex Coors
2022 Emerging Talent Cohort:
Allie Bartholomew
Anastasia Alexandrova
Anna McSweeney
Ellen Yang
Ferris Ellis
Jai Huntley
Lindsay McConville
Rebecca Hopping
Stella Karangwa
William Griffin Hipolito
2022 IM100 Cohort:
Abigail Ruth Opiah
Cade Lever
Gabriela Delagarza
Lindsay Schumacher
Rima Raouda
Adil Attlassy
Caitlin Boyd
Gisli Kr.
Mark Bidinger
Robert Dugdale
Agostinho Villela
Chandra Irawan
Greg Ratcliff
Mark Dickerson
Romain Tranchant
Aiden Grayson
Chris Downie
Guy Dabbel
Matt Farrant
Ryan Brown
Alex Hernandez
Chris Halstead
Ilkay Altinas
Matthew Freniere
Sanjeev Khanna
Alexis Black Bjorlin
Chrissy Olsen
Ivo Ivanov
Matthew VanderZanden
Scott Hanna
Aliysa Macerlean
Christiana Weisshuhn
Jane Hsieh
Maxie Reynolds
Scott Willis
Alma Sooile
Christina Matthews
Janet Noone
May Lee
Sean Tajkowski
Amanda Abell
Ciara Murray
Jared Day
McKell Christensen
Sharon Thomas
Anastasia Alexandrova
Crystal Ann Delany
Jen Weitzel
Melissa Reali-Elliott
Shawn Novak
Anastasia Omelchuck
Cyre Denny
Jennifer Taylor
Mercy Manning
Shea McKeon
Andrea Desimone
Damian Matacz
João Lima
Michael Donohue
Sophie Parker
Anita Goyal
Dana Adams
Joe Reele
Mick Lane
Sormeh McCullough
Anna Klaft
Daniel Kennedy
Jorge Balcells
Mike Allen
Stella Karangwa
Anubhav Raj
Danielle Rossi
Karimulla Shaikh
Mike Czamara
Stephanie Hofmann
Arjan Westerhoff
Dave Perrill
Ken Cowan
Mitch Fonseca
Tami Erwin
Athina Koligkioni
Debra Raggio
Kristi Alford
Neil Cresswell
Teri Klug
Barbara Boyan
Dustin Wertheimer
Kristyan Mjolsnes
Nicole Helmstetter
Tony Brearley
Bethany Gorham
Ehsan Nasr
Lauren Sullivan
Nikki Mamedova
Tony Grayson
Bradley Treleaven
Ellen Yang
Lehmann Koo
Paul Maddocks
Wes Swenson
The 2022 award winners were announced at the iMasons awards ceremony in London, UK on October 19, 2022.
"The iMasons Awards is a night to celebrate and recognize the incredibly important work of our colleagues, members, and partner companies across every continent. These amazing individuals are nominated by their peers for the meaningful work they are doing in our community to accelerate iMasons' strategic priorities. When we unite and come together, we exemplify a true community in an industry. I am extremely proud to be among the leaders of the digital age. Congratulations to all our winners." - Dean Nelson, iMasons Chairman and Founder
For more information about the iMasons Awards and the winners, please visit imasons.org/awards.About Infrastructure Masons
Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council composed of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. iMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at imasons.org or LinkedIn.
