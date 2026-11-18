(RTTNews) - Infratil (IFT.AX, IFT.NZ) reported first half net parent loss of NZ$248 million compared to surplus of NZ$606 million, prior year. Proportionate operational EBITDAF was NZ$711 million, up 28% from prior year period. Operating revenue increased to NZ$1.59 billion from NZ$1.45 billion.

For fiscal 2027, the company increased its Proportionate operational EBITDAF guidance to NZ$1.37 billion to NZ$1.44 billion up from prior guidance of NZ$1.32 billion-NZ$1.42 billion.

Infratil confirmed it will pay a partially imputed interim dividend of 7.4 cents per share on 21 December 2026. The dividend reinvestment plan will operate for the interim dividend.

Infratil shares are trading at NZ$13.68, up 3.64%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.