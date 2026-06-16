Infratil LtdShs Aktie
WKN: 938219 / ISIN: NZIFTE0003S3
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16.06.2026 07:24:38
Infratil Names Andrew Carroll COO, Appoints Matt Ross As CFO
(RTTNews) - Infratil Ltd. (IFT.NZ, IFT.AX) on Tuesday announced leadership changes aimed at supporting the company's ongoing growth, with Chief Financial Officer Andrew Carroll appointed to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Financial Officer Matt Ross promoted to CFO.
Carroll, who has served as CFO for the past two and a half years, will oversee execution and capital allocation priorities across Infratil's portfolio, portfolio company performance, and the deployment of internal and external resources to support strategic objectives.
Ross, who has been Deputy CFO since November 2023 and has worked with Infratil for more than 16 years, will assume the role of CFO and report to Carroll. Ross is also a director of Wellington International Airport.
Infratil is currently trading 0.67% higher at NZ$15.05 on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.
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