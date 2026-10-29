ING Announces Up To €1.9 Bln Shareholder Distribution, €1.65 Bln Buyback

(RTTNews) - ING Groep N.V. (ING), a financial institution offering retail and wholesale banking services, on Thursday announced a shareholder distribution of up to 1.9 billion euros.

The distribution comprises a share buyback programme of up to 1.65 billion euros and a cash payment of 250 million euros.

The share buyback programme will begin on October 29 and is expected to end no later than April 26, 2027.

The cash payment of 250 million euros will be made on January 14, 2027.

The company said the distribution aims to maintain its Common Equity Tier 1 or CET1 ratio in line with its target of approximately 13%.

The company's CET1 ratio stood at 13.3% at the end of the third quarter of 2026, well above the prevailing CET1 ratio requirement of 11.10%.

The implied CET1 impact of 56 basis points is already reflected in the reported ratio.

The company said the European Central Bank has approved the distribution.

The buyback will be conducted through a financial intermediary in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the existing authorization to acquire up to 20% of issued shares.

ING Groep closed trading 0.98% higher at $32.89 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock traded 0.49% lesser at $32.73.