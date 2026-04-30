ING Completes EUR 1.1 Bln Buyback; Launches New EUR 1 Bln Programme To Maintain CET1 Target

(RTTNews) - ING Groep N.V. (ING, INGA.AS, INN1.DE, 1INGA.MI), a Dutch banking and financial services corporation, on Thursday announced the completion of its share buyback programme announced on October 30, 2025, and introduced a new programme of up to 1 billion euros. The company also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion euros

The programme will commence on April 30 and is expected to conclude no later than October 26.

The company repurchased 47.04 million ordinary shares at an average price of 23.46 euros, for a total consideration of 1.10 billion euros.

ING noted that purchases exceeded 100% of the 1.1 billion euros cap due to performance arrangements with the executing broker, with excess purchases funded by the broker, resulting in an effective average price of 23.38 euros for the company.

The company also announced a new share buyback programme of up to 1 billion euros, aimed at maintaining its CET1 ratio in line with the approximate 13% target.

ING reported a CET1 ratio of 13.0% at the end of the first quarter of 2026, above the regulatory requirement of 11.06%.

The distribution is expected to have a 29 basis point impact on the CET1 ratio, with 23 basis points already reflected in the reported figure.

ING closed trading 1.60%, 0.45 cents lesser at $27.65 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after-hours, the stock traded 1.92%, 0.53 cents higher at $28.18.