|
02.02.2023 07:28:44
ING Q4 Net Result Rises, Proposes Dividend; Chairman Intends To Retire
(RTTNews) - Banking and financial services company ING Group (ING) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net result grew 15.2 percent to 1.09 billion euros from last year's 945 million euros.
Profit before tax was 1.71 billion euros, up 28.5 percent from last year.
Total income was 4.87 billion euros, up 5.3 percent from 4.62 billion euros a year ago. This included a net TLTRO impact of negative 315 million euros, reflecting the net negative impact of unwinding TLTRO-related derivative position.
Excluding this net TLTRO impact, total income was 5.18 billion euros, supported by considerably higher net interest income on liabilities.
Net interest income, excluding net TLTRO impact was 3.86 billion euros, up 17.3 percent from last year.
Further, the Board proposed to pay a final dividend over 2022 of 0.389 euro per ordinary , subject to approval by the Annual General Meeting on April 24.
Separately, ING announced that Supervisory Board chairman Hans Wijers intends to retire from the Board in the second half of 2023. Wijers was appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2017 and became its chairman in 2018. In 2021 he was reappointed for a second term.
The Supervisory Board has started preparations for electing a successor as chair of the Board.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ING Group NV (spons. ADRs)
|12,60
|-3,82%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Entscheid: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt etwas höher -- DAX beendet Handel weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich verhalten positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schwankte am Donnerstag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten hin und her. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich von seiner freundlichen Seite. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneins. In Asien legten die Börsen am Donnerstag leicht zu.