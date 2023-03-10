10.03.2023 08:00:00

ING to nominate Alexandra Reich as member of the Supervisory Board, releases proxy materials for 2023 AGM

ING will propose to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday 24 April 2023 to appoint Alexandra Reich to the Supervisory Board. Upon decision by the AGM, the appointment of Alexandra Reich will be effective as of the end of the AGM. The proposed appointment is part of the agenda for the 2023 AGM as published today and has been approved by the European Central Bank.
