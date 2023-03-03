ING to nominate Karl Guha as Supervisory Board chairman

ING announced today that it will propose to appoint Karl Guha to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24 April 2023. Upon decision by the AGM, the appointment will be effective as of the end of the AGM. It is the intention of the Supervisory Board to elect Karl Guha as its chairman effective 1 July 2023. He will then succeed Hans Wijers, who will retire from the Supervisory Board as of that date, as was announced on 2 February 2023.