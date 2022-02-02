Ingersoll Buys Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V.

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), a provider of industrial solutions, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Dutch firm Houdstermaatschappij Jorc B.V., for 27 million euros in cash.

Enrique Minarro Viseras, Senior Vice President of the acquirer's ITS EMEIA business, said, "From their energy-saving electronic drain to oil/water separators compliant with environmental regulatory agencies, Jorc's family-built business and focus on sustainability is a natural fit with our values and purpose to Lean on Us to Help You Make Life Better."

Jorc, a maker of condensate management products, primarily condensate drains, oil, water separators and air-saving equipment will join the Industrial Technologies and Services (ITS) segment of Ingersoll.

The Heerlen-headquartered Jorc has additional facilities in the US and Slovenia. It posted around 13 million euros in sales for 2021.