Ingersoll-Rand Aktie

Ingersoll-Rand für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NEQZ / ISIN: IE00B6330302

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 22:34:18

Ingersoll Rand Inc Announces Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $266.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $229.8 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $381.8 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $2.091 billion from $1.898 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $266.1 Mln. vs. $229.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $2.091 Bln vs. $1.898 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ingersoll-Rand PLC

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.