Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.02.2023 12:09:13

Ingersoll Rand Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $217.4 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $293.0 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294.9 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.62 billion from $1.42 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $217.4 Mln. vs. $293.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.53 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q4): $1.62 Bln vs. $1.42 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ingersoll-Rand PLCmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ingersoll-Rand PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Protokoll: Chinas Börsen etwas leichter
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es am Donnerstag leicht abwärts. Der Handel in Japan ruht derweil.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen