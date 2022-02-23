Ingersoll Rand Inc Reveals Advance In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $293.0 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $151.6 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand Inc reported adjusted earnings of $280.0 million or $0.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.4% to $1.42 billion from $1.22 billion last year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $293.0 Mln. vs. $151.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.42 Bln vs. $1.22 Bln last year.