|
21.02.2023 12:22:22
Ingersoll Rand Issues 2023 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) said it expects 2023 adjusted EPS to be in a range of $2.48 to $2.58, up 5% to 9% over prior year. Adjusted EBITDA is anticipated in a range of $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion, up 9% to 14% over prior year. Full-year 2023 revenue growth is expected to be 7% to 9%.
Vicente Reynal, CEO, said: "We continue to deliver on the commitments we made at our Investor Day, keeping us on track to meet those 2025 targets."
Fourth quarter earnings came in at $217.4 million, or $0.53 per share compared with $293.0 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's fourth quarter. Excluding items, Ingersoll Rand reported adjusted earnings of $294.9 million or $0.72 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $1.62 billion from $1.42 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!