Ingersoll Rand To Acquire Pedro Gil - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) said it has agreed to acquire Pedro Gil Construcciones Mecnicas, S.L. and acquired Westwood Technical Limited for a combined upfront cash purchase price of approximately $30 million. Pedro Gil is a manufacturer of positive displacement blowers, pumps and vacuum systems in the Spanish market. Pedro Gil has annual revenue of approximately $15 million.

Westwood Technical is a control and instrumentation specialist based in the United Kingdom. Westwood Technical expands Ingersoll Rand's IIoT offerings with its Aircom product line.