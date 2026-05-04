Inghams Appoints Grant Douglas As CFO, To Succeed Gary Mallett; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Inghams Group Limited (ING.AX), is a supplier and producer of poultry and fodder across Australia and New Zealand, on Monday, announced that it has appointed Grant Douglas as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2026, following a comprehensive external search process.

Douglas brings more than more than 25 years of international finance leadership experience across Australia and the United States.

He most recently served as CFO of Brickworks Limited, which he joined in 2011.

Before Brickworks, he spent 14 years in Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice.

The company said that the Current Chief Financial and Commercial Officer, Gary Mallett will step down effective 30 September 2026 after serving the company for seven years.

Gary Mallett joined Inghams in October 2019.

He has more than 30 years of experience in senior finance roles with ASX-listed companies, including Origin Energy and Brambles.

On the ASX, shares of Inghams were losing 4.12 percent trading at A$1.7450