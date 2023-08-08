Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
08.08.2023 12:10:00

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 Per Share, 9.9% Increase From Prior Quarter

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company’s common stock, an increase of 9.9% over the previous quarter’s dividend per share. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023. This is the ninth consecutive year Ingredion’s board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

 


