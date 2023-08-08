|
08.08.2023 12:10:00
Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 Per Share, 9.9% Increase From Prior Quarter
WESTCHESTER, Ill., Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the board of directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share on the Company’s common stock, an increase of 9.9% over the previous quarter’s dividend per share. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2023. This is the ninth consecutive year Ingredion’s board approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.
About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2022 annual net sales of nearly $8 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables, and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs®?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.
CONTACT:
Investors: Noah Weiss, 773-896-5242
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ingredion Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.23
|GNW-Adhoc: Ingredion Incorporated meldet Rekordergebnisse für das erste Quartal und erhöht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr (dpa-AFX)
|
04.05.23
|Expert Ratings for Ingredion (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Ingredion Raises Outlook After Q1 Earnings Beat, Expects Greater Customer Demand (Benzinga)
|
03.05.23
|Recap: Ingredion Q1 Earnings (Benzinga)
|
02.05.23
|Ausblick: Ingredion zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
18.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Ingredion gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Ingredion Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ingredion Inc.
|99,35
|0,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonjunktursorgen rund um China belasten: US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen schließen rot - Japan gegen den Trend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag kräftig nach. Auch am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Bären. Die Wall Street war am Dienstag von Verkaufsdruck geprägt. Mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen präsentierten sich hingegen die Börsen in Asien.